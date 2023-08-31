CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 16,912 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,453,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,691,000 after purchasing an additional 163,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $130,031,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE FMX opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $119.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.