CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 11,663 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

