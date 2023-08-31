CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 134,030 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 134,030 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 128,280 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Intel by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 811,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 713,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

