CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,378 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,019,024. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE:RMD opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.93. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.