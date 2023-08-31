CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $264.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.89 and a 200 day moving average of $254.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

