CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,902 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 166,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yum! Brands

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $2,444,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.