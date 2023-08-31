CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

