CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

