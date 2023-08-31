Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $279.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

