Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90,527 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

