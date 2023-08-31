Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,024 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG stock opened at $157.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

