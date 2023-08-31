Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.90 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $87.61.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.