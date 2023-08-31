Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 21,681 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $29,367,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WTW opened at $208.55 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.01.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

