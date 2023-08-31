Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,047 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Etsy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Etsy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 4,127.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $74.32 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.28 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $930,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $930,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,974 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.