Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,398 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,398 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth $97,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $856,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 9.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 11.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

CDW stock opened at $208.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.51.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.