Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

CIEN stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

