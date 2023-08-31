Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

CTAS stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $504.17. The company had a trading volume of 343,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,717. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

