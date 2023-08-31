Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 223.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Cintas by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 41.5% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $507.55. 74,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,066. The company has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

