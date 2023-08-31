Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Update

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 133,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.3 days.

Citizens Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Citizens has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.12%.

Citizens Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

In other Citizens news, Director Vincent Craig Dungan bought 3,500 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $36,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,767.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,785 shares of company stock worth $375,635. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citizens by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.