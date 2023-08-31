CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Shares of CKHUY opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

