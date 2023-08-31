CK Hutchison Holdings Limited Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
CK Hutchison Stock Performance
Shares of CKHUY opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
