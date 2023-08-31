Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Clive Stiff Purchases 60,000 Shares

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Clive Stiff bought 60,000 shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.55 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$153,000.00 ($98,709.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

