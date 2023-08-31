ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases $686,117.85 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $686,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,440,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,999,636.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,448 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $325,559.68.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,167 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $625,378.67.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,573 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $334,001.07.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,417 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $232,077.93.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,192 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $68,763.04.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,073 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $288,884.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $292,235.90.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,144 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,864.40.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $617,600.00.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 57,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,364. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

