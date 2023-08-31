Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0283 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

CLVLY stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

