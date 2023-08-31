CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

CLP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. CLP has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

