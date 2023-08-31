CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
CLP Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. CLP has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.
About CLP
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CLP
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.