CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded CMOC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of CMOC Group stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. CMOC Group has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

