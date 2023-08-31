Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 31st total of 262,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

