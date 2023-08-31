Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Director Acquires $10,887.08 in Stock

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) Director Chris Calise acquired 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $10,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,464,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,003.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

COEP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 34,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COEP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeptis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

