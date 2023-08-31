Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Director Gene Salkind Buys 28,638 Shares

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) Director Gene Salkind purchased 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $26,060.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,060.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Gene Salkind also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 29th, Gene Salkind acquired 4,006 shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,046.06.
Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
COEP stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.
