Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Director Gene Salkind Buys 28,638 Shares

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) Director Gene Salkind purchased 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $26,060.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,060.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gene Salkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Gene Salkind acquired 4,006 shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,046.06.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

COEP stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coeptis Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

