Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Update

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 22,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

CDE stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $879.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

