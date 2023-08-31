Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 174,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,782. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,265,488. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,666,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,994,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 84,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

