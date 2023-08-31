Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Colt CZ Group SE (OTC:CZGZF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$25.38 and last traded at C$25.38. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.25.

Colt CZ Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.66.

About Colt CZ Group

(Get Free Report)

Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, Canada the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colt CZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colt CZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.