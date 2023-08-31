Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Colt CZ Group SE (OTC:CZGZF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$25.38 and last traded at C$25.38. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.25.
Colt CZ Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.66.
About Colt CZ Group
Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, Canada the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Colt CZ Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- This is How Salesforce.com Gets Back to its All-Time High
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
Receive News & Ratings for Colt CZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colt CZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.