Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 997,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 295,543 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Comcast by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 206,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 113,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 34.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 70.3% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 48,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 7,261,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,507,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.