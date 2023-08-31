Comparing Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) & Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFPP)

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Free Report) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial $82.52 million 1.86 $28.32 million $5.20 5.21 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.42 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Community Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Community Financial currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.11%. Given Community Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Community Financial is more favorable than Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Dividends

Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Community Financial pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Community Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial 29.65% 15.94% 1.26% Pinnacle Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Community Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Community Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Financial beats Pinnacle Financial Partners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans. It also provides safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; secured and unsecured loans, such as installment and term, residential first mortgage, and home equity loans, as well as lines of credit and home equity lines of credit; and credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, investment management, estate administration, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, escrow services, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

