Compound 1-Day Volume Hits $28.24 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Compound has a total market capitalization of $333.72 million and $28.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $42.71 or 0.00156934 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00049141 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 123.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00025683 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000184 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003707 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 207.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,813,027 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,812,978.40398517 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.81521906 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 401 active market(s) with $26,000,381.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

