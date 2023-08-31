Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Shares Down 2.8%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 3,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Concierge Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.
About Concierge Technologies
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Concierge Technologies
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.