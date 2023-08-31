Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $233,000 in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 10.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 251,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

