Conflux 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31.42 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $394.17 million and approximately $31.42 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,171,483,903 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,171,270,322.513645 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13260549 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $20,697,727.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

