Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys New Stake in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.16% of Envirotech Vehicles as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Envirotech Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $2,078,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Envirotech Vehicles stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.79. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Envirotech Vehicles Profile

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.