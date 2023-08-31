Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases New Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.31. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

