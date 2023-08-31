Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $136,000 Position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCF. UBS Group AG increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DCF stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

