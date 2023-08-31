Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,096 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $726,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.51. 178,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,694. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.