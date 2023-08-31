Contrasting Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) and ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of ECB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp -29.35% -12.91% -1.57% ECB Bancorp 5.14% 1.39% 0.21%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 2.03 -$21.47 million ($1.65) -5.95 ECB Bancorp $27.04 million 4.16 $2.72 million N/A N/A

This table compares Provident Bancorp and ECB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ECB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and ECB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 ECB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ECB Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About ECB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ECB Bancorp, Inc. operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and multifamily real estate, construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities, consisting primarily of U.S. government and federal agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds. ECB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Everett, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.