Contrasting Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) and Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) and Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Kingsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com -10.28% -5.52% -3.09% Kingsoft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Kingsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $733.87 million 0.49 -$17.34 million ($1.99) -5.31 Kingsoft N/A N/A N/A $0.56 5.93

This table compares Sohu.com and Kingsoft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kingsoft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com. Sohu.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sohu.com and Kingsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kingsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sohu.com currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.39%. Given Sohu.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Kingsoft.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, the company provides paid subscription services, interactive broadcasting services, and sub-licensing of purchased video content to third parties. Sohu.com Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others. The company is also involved in the research and development of games, and the provision of PC games and mobile games services. In addition, it engages in the research, development, operation, and distribution of games; research and development of online games; marketing and operation of SMS, and wireless service of online games and application software; sale and operation of office application software; marketing and operation of entertainment software products; and research, development, and distribution of consumer application software. Kingsoft Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

