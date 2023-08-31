Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 826,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 744,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,232. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1173 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,021.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,666,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,520,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 137,684 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.