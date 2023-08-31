CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

