Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.3 %

COST stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $549.28. 2,021,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,654. The company has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

