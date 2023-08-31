Credit Suisse Group Cuts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $41.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

BN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,800. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 2.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

