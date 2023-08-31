Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 83.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $615.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.71 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

