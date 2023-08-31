Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken Sells 5,496 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Criteo alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50.

Criteo Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 294.50 and a beta of 0.91. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRTO

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.