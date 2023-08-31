Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken Sells 5,496 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50.
Criteo Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRTO opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 294.50 and a beta of 0.91. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $36.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Criteo Company Profile
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
