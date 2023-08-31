Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 24.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $12,394,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 47,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $151.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,257,429.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $501,985.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,702.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

